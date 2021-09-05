Halle Berry says “you shouldn’t have a backup plan if you want to thrive”. Check out Reasons

Halle Berry’s inspiration to follow her dreams was the person who advised her to have an emergency plan.

Berry revealed that the worst advice she’s ever received was to “have a backup plan”It was crucial for her to follow her guidance in order to achieve her goals.

She made these comments while participating in an Entertainment Weekly segment called “Bold School.”

“You never want a backup plan because if you have a backup plan, chances are you’ll fall to your backup plan,” she told the outlet.

“I think you have to have blinders on, and you have to have only one goal, and you have to be relentless in your pursuit of that goal,” Berry added.

So when she was told to have a second option in the past, Berry said, “‘Screw that. Not gonna have a backup plan.’”

She also discussed finding a voice throughout the decades in her career and how it was an asset to her craft.

“Being emotional and sensitive has made me the actor that I am today…It’s probably the greatest assets that I have,” she continued.

On August 10, Berry had been revealed as the cover for the September issue of EW, as she spoke about her directorial debut in the film Bruised.

While filming, she revealed that she broke two ribs on the first day of shooting the film, which wasn’t the She cracked the same ribs while filming the 2019 movie John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum.

Berry stars as Jackie Justice (a disgraced Mixed Martial Arts fight fighter) and is also fighting for custody.

BruisedOn November 24, the film will be available on Netflix.