Olivia Attwood cries after achieving a huge milestone during I’m A Celeb

OLIVIA ATTWOOD has achieved a great feat following the I’m a Celebrity drama.

31-year-old Love Island star was forced to withdraw from I’m a Celebrity following 48 hours due to medical reasons.

2 Olivia celebrated a significant milestone with her followers

2 After 48 hours, the Love Island star had to flee from the jungle Credit: ITV

Olivia, however, is not stopping and has some great news to share about her new documentary, Getting Filthy rich. It featured Olivia meeting various workers from the sex trade.

She cried in tears as she posted an Instagram story: “Speaking to series two on Getting Filthy Rich. We found out last night series one was nominated and won a fricking broadcasting prize.

“Like, what? Guys, am I living in an alternative universe, what the f**k?

“I’m so proud of that show and the team, we just had the most incredible team. Me, being trusted with this role…”

Olivia has teased that there will be a second chance at the jungle crown next season.

The ITV2 reality star took to her Instagram for a tell-all Q&A last night, with one of her followers asking if she would “try again”.

“Please go in I’m A Celeb again next year,” Olivia answered, “Yes,” they inquired. “I would love to make it up to you guys at some point.”

Neben einem Snap of her living area, she also teased: “Never say never.”

Elsewhere, Olivia was once again forced to deny she is pregnant after her shock exit from the jungle.

Olivia, who is engaged to footballer Bradley Dack, hit back during the Q&A and begged her followers to stop asking all the time.

Her words were: “Like 300000 of these… nope. No pregnancies. (Let’s stop asking women this all the time too).”

Her exit was addressed by her, and she insists that she “wanted to leave the subject behind”, adding: “I know it doesn’t make sense to a lot of you, but it also doesn’t make a lot of sense to me if that makes you feel better.”