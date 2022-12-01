CNN Names Phil Mattingly Chief White House Correspondent

CNN’s Chief White House Correspondent has been promoted to Phil Mattingly.

This newsroom veteran has taken over his role as senior White House correspondent where he was responsible for the Biden administration.

His promotion is one of several White House team shakeups, as CNN also promoted MJ Lee to fill Mattingly’s senior correspondent post. Priscilla will also be joining the White House team, and she will continue to cover immigration policy and politics.

Jasmine Wright (Arlette Saenz), Jeremy Diamond (Jeremy Diamond), Kate Bennett, and Kevin Liptak continue to report on the White House.

As part of the White House team since January 2021, Mattingly reported on the policy and personnel driving the Biden administration’s first two years in office. He was known in his tenure there for breaking news on Biden and his administration, including news of sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and other targeted efforts on Russian supply chains through the nation’s war with Ukraine. In the past, he was a congressional correspondent. He covered the insurrection that occurred at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. He’s been with CNN since 2015.

Lee began covering the White House for CNN in 2021 and over the last two years has broken news relating to the nationwide baby formula shortage, the White House’s student loan debt forgiveness plan and public health emergencies like monkeypox and COVID. She has been with CNN since 2015 and as part of the network’s New York bureau covered the 2020 presidential election as a political correspondent.

Alvarez joined CNN in 2019 as a reporter covering immigration; she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the CNN team’s coverage of Haitian migrants converging at the border.