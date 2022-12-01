Spider-Man 4 is rumored to be released in 2024. Here’s how it relates to MCU Phase 5

It Spider-Man 4 The release date is one of the most talked about MCU topics in recent months. Although we believe that the exact release date for the film is 2024, Sony has not yet announced anything. New rumors claim that Sony is ready to begin shooting next year, doubling down on the release date.

The 2024 Spider-Man 4 Release would put the story at the close of Phase 5 in the MCU. Marvel is very busy in that year, as several MCU movies are scheduled to arrive at theaters within a matter of months. Addition Spider-Man 4 to the list would turn 2024 into a fantastic year for Marvel stories while also complicating Marvel’s schedule. But it’s the kind of complication everyone at Marvel and Sony would love to have.

You need to be aware of these things before we discuss anything. MCU Spider-Man Spoilers could follow.

Cape Time podcast host Tom Smith said Follow us on Twitter Tom Holland has signed a deal with his new company. Spider-Man Sony has signed the MCU trilogy, but is still looking for a director. Sony wants Jon Watts to return, but they are still looking for a director. “experienced superhero burnout,” and that’s why he dropped out of Fantastic Four.

Filming will begin in 2023 with a release for summer 2024. That’s already been reported by @MyCosmicCircus. Sony’s been working on the story and script for this film since NWH released so as soon as they lock in a director, it should be ready to film. — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) November 29th, 2022

Moreover, Smith claims that Sony wants Zendaya back, which isn’t surprising. Peter Parker could be willing to part ways with MJ in the final days of You can’t go home!, but fans surely aren’t.

Smith also stated that Sony plans to begin shooting in 2023, and then release the film. Spider-Man 4 It will be released in 2024. And it’ll be Sony that announces the release date since Sony controls the rights for the character.

Concerning the plot Spider-Man 4, it’s too early to say what will happen in the sequel. The sequel will be soft-rebooted by Sony and Marvel. Spider-Man After what happened in, franchise You can’t go home!. However, the new trilogy fits into the bigger MCU. Multiverse Saga story.

Smith said that Sony was working on the storyline and script ever since. You can’t go home!. And one idea for it was to have Miles Morales living in Peter Parker’s apartment complex. It’s unclear if any of that is still accurate.

I think this was reported about a year ago but one idea early in development was to have Miles Morales living in Peter Parker’s apartment complex. I don’t know if that’s stayed in later drafts but that is literally the only thing I’ve heard about the plot of Spidey 4 lol — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) November 29th, 2022

However, stories aside, recent rumors suggested that Spider-Man 4 The 2024 release date is expected to be in mid-July. This would place the Spidey new project in MCU Phase 5 at the close of the chapter.

Spider-Man 4 would release on July 12, 2019, but it could be released simultaneously with Spider-Man 4 in 2024. Thunderbolts.

Which place does it belong? Spider-Man 4 Fit on the MCU Phase5 timeline

Here’s the current MCU Phase 5 roster:

Captain America: New World Order May 3rd, 2024April 26th 2024 September 6th 2024 | May 3rd, 2024

Thunderbolts | July 26th, 2024

Blade | September 6th, 2024

Deadpool 3December 8th 2024 | November 8th, 2024

It is important to have Spider-Man 4 Marvel could make changes to their 2024 release schedule if the movie is released in theatres on July 12. But that’s an exciting problem to have, considering how popular Spider-Man is with fans, especially Tom Holland’s variant, who gets to play with the Avengers in the MCU.

According To Murphy’s MultiverseMarvel provides many integration options Spider-Man 4 into the MCU’s 2024 release schedule.

Giving is an option Spider-Man 4 The July 12th release of the movie is in motion Thunderbolts Premiere to August. The studios only need to ensure there’s at least a three-week window between releases, and this option would work.

Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home Still image taken from the Statue Of Liberty fight Source: Sony

A second scenario is to move the Spider-Man 4 Release date: December 20,24 You can’t go home! The film, which premiered in December 2021 made almost $2 billion at box office. The caveat is that Sony and Marvel would have to compete against Disney’s Avatar 3The December 20th release of, has been set.

Spider-Man 4 It could be released on November 29, which would mean it will release three weeks later. Deadpool 3Three weeks prior Avatar 3.

Finally, there’s another option on the table for Marvel: Another Blade delay. Project got a new writer and director. The movie is expected to get a new script. But Blade The current schedule indicates that it is scheduled to debut on September 6, 2024.

Marvel may be able to move dates in order to make room for another delay. Spider-Man 4 The release date is July Marvel might push for such an outcome. Thunderbolts To September or earlier Blade This would mean that the premieres of MCU Phase 6 and 5 will be moved to a future date. It is likely to happen in 2025. Even though it could have an impact on MCU Phase 6 premieres.

That’s just speculation, however. We’ll have to wait for Sony to announce the Spider-Man 4 Marvel could reschedule its 2024 MCU releases accordingly.

