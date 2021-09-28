Oh no! Dolly Parton’s TikTok ‘debut’ was a doctored fake

We were so excited to see legendary country singer Dolly Parton’s TikTok debut that most of us didn’t stop to ask whether it was real.

Bad news folks!

Parton made a debut appearance over the weekend on her TikTok account. But now, it’s been revealed that the video was a doctored clip from her archives.

The clip shows the star walking into the frame, adorned with a guitar and a colorful piano.

“Well, hello. I guess I’m on TikTok! I just dropped in to say that everything’s going to be OK, you keep the faith, and to remind you that I’ll be on tonight reading you a story at seven o’clock Eastern time.”

Afterwards, it turned into a musical as she continued to sing the words to her 2017 children’s album I Believe In You.

“If I can do it, so can you. […] I believe in you!” In the video, she spoke.

The profile quickly got hundreds of thousands of followers within hours of being published. It was removed from the platform however.

In conversation with TODAY, a spokesperson for Parton confirmed that the page was not an official account for the singer and that the clip was modified.

The spokesperson noted that an unverified TikToker had obtained an old video from Parton’s Imagination Library website and altered the video.

Parton fans realized that the Parton story she was referring to reading at 7 p.m. ET was actually a fragment of an old Imagination Library clip.

TikTok provided a statement and confirmed that the video had been taken down because it violated community guidelines regarding impersonation.

Despite the hopes and dreams of another legend joining the world of TikTok begin to crumble down, it’s safe to say that the person who edited the video did a quality job of making something look real.