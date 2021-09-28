Britney Spears Using Prescription Drugs during meltdown stayed up for 3 Days Straight! Says Ex

BRITNEY Spears’ ex-boyfriend Adnan Ghalib feared the pop icon would die during the height of her troubles in 2007 and 2008.

According to the paparazzo, Britney used the prescription drug Adderall for her sleep problems.

Amphetamine is often used to treat sleep disorders to help a person stay awake in the day as well as by those who suffer from ADHD.

Adnan, 49 years old, said in the new Netflix documentary Britney Vs Spears that it was a simple and easy relationship. But between her fans, and everyone else, it felt like I was the bad guy.

Adnan, 49, said that there were nights when she was up and that I had to stay up with them. It’s difficult to stay awake for three days. It’s difficult.

“But, you have that fear. It’s very real. If anything happens to her, they’ll just blame you. It’s so much easier to blame her.

“She was using Adderall. Adderall is a volatile medication that can prove deadly in a custody battle. I know millions of people take it.

“What became clear was that she didn’t have one person she could trust during that time, not her dad, mum, or friends. Nobody.

“That is a very scary and dark place to be.”

Britney was fighting to get custody of her children Jayden James, Jayden James, and Sean Preston. Britney had just ended her two-year marriage with Kevin Federline.

“There are other people that tried to help. They paid a heavy price,” Adnan also adds in the explosive doc that focuses on Britney’s 13-year-old struggle to get out of a conservatorship run by Jamie Spears.

Adnan added: “A lot of people argued that she was crazy, right?” And I f****** hate that word.

“Would you say she was ‘upset’ ‘angry’, ‘hurt’… I chose those before I chose crazy.”

This Netflix documentary follows on from two New York Times documentaries: Framing Britney Spears, and Controlling Britney Spears. A BBC special was also released earlier this year.

Los Angeles court will determine if Jamie Spears and Britney Spears should be removed from her conservatorship. Also, it will address the larger issue of whether or not the conservatorship should be completely dissolved.