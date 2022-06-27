OAN Contributor Throws Fit Over “Garbage” Pride Flag

OAN contributor Alison Steinberg posted a homophobic, expletive-filled rant about the presence of an LGBTQ+ pride flag in Huntington Beach, California, calling it “a disgrace to our city.”

In the since-deleted video posted Saturday night, Steinberg stands in front of a rainbow-striped flag and argues that “this f—ing bulls—” has no place in Huntington Beach.

The video is below, but be warned — it features offensive, NSFW language.

OAN Contributor Alison Steinberg is raging after returning home to Huntington Beach to find the city flying a Pride flag. (Language) pic.twitter.com/fk5rTg88hF — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2022

“Huntington Beach is the town of good ol’ fashioned, hard-working American people!” she said. “People that worked all through the Covid lockdowns. Yes, that’s right! Huntington Beach never shut down through any of the COVID nonsense f—ery.”

Though the Orange County city has leaned left in the last two presidential elections, it went conservative for the previous four and tends to split between electing Democratic and Republican officials. Last year, hundreds of people attended multiple anti-mask protests in Huntington Beach.

“The only flag that should be up there is the American flag,” Steinberg said later in the clip. “This is a disgrace to our city and it should be taken down immediately! Whoever the hell is running this town needs to be fired!”

Signalling her allegiance to Donald Trump, she ended the speech by saying, “Make America great again! Make Huntington Beach great again.”

In late May, Steinberg ridiculed the LGBTQ+ community’s support for Ukraine during an appearance on OAN. “If the LGBTQ+ crew is trying to indicate that supporting Ukraine is gay, I might be in agreeance with them there,” she said, quickly adding, “Just kidding.”

She also claimed that she was discriminated against for not wearing a mask at a Starbucks drive-through in another video posted to her social media accounts.