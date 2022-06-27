Tabloid Rumor Claims Brad Pitt Is Apparently Leaning On Jennifer Aniston After Latest Divorce Development

Is Brad Pitt back in contact with Jennifer Aniston? One tabloid claims Pitt is leaning on his first wife as he navigates his ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie. Here’s what we know.

Brad Pitt ‘Goes Into Hiding’?

The latest edition of In Touch reports Brad Pitt is in crisis, and Jennifer Aniston has been there to help him get through. “He’s been in hiding for the last six months,” a tipster confides. “He has a lot on his plate right now—specifically his custody battle with [Angelina Jolie], which is getting uglier.” But sources say Aniston has been a “happy distraction” for Pitt as he navigates his messy legal battles. The insider specifically refers to Pitt and Aniston’s recent overlapping stays in Paris.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals New Long Bob As Her ‘Fresh Summer Cut’

“She and Brad met up at least five times,” the snitch remarks. “The spark is still very much alive, and they’ve come to lean on each other as never before.” But sources say Jolie is less than thrilled about Pitt and Aniston’s reunion. “She’s fuming over Brad and Jen reconnecting,” the insider charges. “It’s her worst nightmare that he’s gone back to her biggest rival.”

Jennifer Aniston Has Been Brad Pitt’s ‘Rock’?

As we’ve been forced to explain time and time again, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are not getting back together. It’s public knowledge that the exes are friendly, but we have absolutely no reason to believe they’re “leaning on each other.” In fact, it doesn’t seem like they’ve spent any time together socially since Aniston’s 50th birthday party in 2019. They briefly reunited for a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, but we’re not sure that counts as a genuine meet-up.

And while sightings of Pitt have been few and far between, Aniston stays well accounted for. Nothing we know about Aniston’s movements in the last six months indicates to us that she and Pitt have been meeting up. Anything is possible, but the evidence simply isn’t there. Fans will likely always be rooting for Aniston and Pitt to get back together, but this narrative isn’t any likelier now than the countless other times we’ve debunked it.

The Magazine On Brad Pitt’s Love Life

As soon as we saw Pitt on the cover of an edition of In Touch, we knew we were in for a wild ride. The tabloid has been notorious in the past for spreading false information about the actor’s dating life. Just last year, the outlet reported Pitt and Aniston were having secret meetings to plan a new project together. Then the magazine claimed Pitt was locked in a romance with Margot Robbie. And more recently, the publication alleged Pitt and Aniston were living together in Paris. Clearly, In Touch doesn’t have a clue about Pitt’s love life.

