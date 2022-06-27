People who work 49 or more hours drink more alcohol, study reveals

PEOPLE who work longer hours drink more booze, a study reveals.

Workers putting in 49 or more hours in a week guzzle an extra pint or glass of wine, on average, compared with nine-to-fivers.

1 People who work 49 or more hours drink more alcohol, a study reveals Credit: Getty

World Health Organisation research found drinking starts to increase as soon as people work beyond the standard 40-hour week.

Study author Professor Lode Godderis, from KU Leuven in Belgium, said: “We know that having long working hours is stressful and that alcohol reduces stress.

“Having a drink can make you feel more relaxed and, after a week of long or hard work, you feel like you deserve a treat so we give ourselves a present.”

Data from 105,000 people found those who work 41 to 48 hours per week consume 10.4g more pure alcohol per week, on average, than those on a standard 35 to 40 hours.

This rises to 17.7g more than usual for people working 49 to 54 hours, which is around two whole units — equal to an extra pint of weak beer or small glass of wine.

NHS guidelines suggest people should not regularly drink more than 14 units a week — around 112g of pure alcohol.

Prof Goderris said working from home during Covid and taking extra jobs in the cash crunch mean growing numbers of people work longer-than-average weeks.

This could lead to more people drinking and harming their health, he warned.