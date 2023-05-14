Oakland A’s Announcer Apologizes After Saying the N-Word On-Air (Video)

The Oakland A’s play-by-play announcer, Glen Kuiper, has apologized for using the N-word during the team’s pre-game show, as the team was preparing to take on the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Kupier explained how he and Dallas Braden, the A’s TV analyst, had a “phenomenal” time in Kansas City, as they enjoyed some of the city’s attractions, which included the Negro League Museum. That is when Kupier said the N-word instead on the NBC Sports California broadcast.

“We had a phenomenal day today,” Kupier said. “N— League Museum and Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

Several hours later and right before the sixth inning, Kuiper apologized.

“A little earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper said. “I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. … I just wanted to apologize for that.”

The Athletics condemned Kuiper’s actions and called his language “unacceptable.”

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable,” The A’s said. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation.”

Shortly thereafter, A’s beat writer for The San Francisco Chronicle, Matt Kawahara, tweeted, “According to an NBC Sports California spokesperson, Glen Kuiper has been suspended and will be off the air until a review of Friday’s incident is completed.”

CNN reported this is Kuiper’s 20th season with The Athletics being the lead voice and has covered Bay Area baseball since 1992 for NBC Sports California.

