Answer to riddle – ‘If You Multiply This Number by Any Other Number’

An annoying riddle is flooding social media this week that starts with ‘If you multiply this number by any other number’.

It’s one of many puzzles taking over the internet right now and brainteasers are always popular with people on Twitter and TikTok.

There’s something about a riddle that’s just so entertaining, yet irritating at the same time when you can’t work out the answer.

This latest version is confusing to everyone ‘If you multiply this number by any other number’, a puzzle that has been around for years.

Read on to find out the answer…

‘If you multiply this number by any other number’ riddle

The famous riddle goes like this…

You can find the answer here.

‘If you multiply this number’ riddle answer revealed

It’s actually not much of a riddle and more a simple maths question.

The answer is…

Imagine it. If you multiply 0 by any other number you can think of, be it 10 or 6572843, the answer will always be the same – zero.

The way that the question has been formulated tricks people into believing the answer to be one, because the result will remain the same even if it is multiplied by 1.

There are more riddles you can try.

I bet you’re kicking yourself now you know the answer to that easy riddle. Here are some more to test your brains…