Answer to riddle – ‘If You Multiply This Number by Any Other Number’

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

An annoying riddle is flooding social media this week that starts with ‘If you multiply this number by any other number’.

It’s one of many puzzles taking over the internet right now and brainteasers are always popular with people on Twitter and TikTok.

There’s something about a riddle that’s just so entertaining, yet irritating at the same time when you can’t work out the answer.

This latest version is confusing to everyone‘If you multiply this number by any other number’, a puzzle that has been around for years.

Read on to find out the answer…

‘If you multiply this number by any other number’ riddle

The famous riddle goes like this…

You can find the answer here.

‘If you multiply this number’ riddle answer revealed

It’s actually not much of a riddle and more a simple maths question.

The answer is…

Imagine it. If you multiply 0 by any other number you can think of, be it 10 or 6572843, the answer will always be the same – zero.

The way that the question has been formulated tricks people into believing the answer to be one, because the result will remain the same even if it is multiplied by 1.

There are more riddles you can try.

I bet you’re kicking yourself now you know the answer to that easy riddle. Here are some more to test your brains…

Related Topics

Latest News

Previous article
Where was The Mother film? Netflix takes its fans on an international tour

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact