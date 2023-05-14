What Prebiotic Soda is Right for You?

You can have a tasty beverage with Olipop without worrying about the harmful effects of traditional sodas. You can select from a variety of flavors, including cherry vanilla, grape classic, apple crisp, cream soda and classic root beers. official website. Each flavor is unique and has a specially formulated OLISMART mix, according to the company. According to the company, OLISMART was created in collaboration with human gut microbiome experts. Olipop.

The OLISMART Formula contains three types of prebiotic fibres: chicory inulins and Jerusalem artichoke fibers. In addition, botanicals have been traditionally used to aid digestion. These include nopal flower extracts, calendula flower extractions, kudzu extracts and marshmallow extracts.

According to the USDA, an Olipop contains between 35 and 50 calories. Olipop is made up of carbonated water and tartaric acids, as well as strawberry, apple, and mandarin concentrates. Olipop only contains 2 to 5 g of sugar when mixed with other natural ingredients. Olipop, in addition to being low-sugar and vegan friendly, also contains no GMOs or gluten.