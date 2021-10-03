Nurse fired for posting photos of NICU baby with birth defect

Local media first reported that Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami fired a neonatal intensive-care nurse.

Two photos were shared by the nurse on Instagram of a NICU child with gastroschisis.

According to the, Gastroschisis refers to a birth defect in the abdominal wall that causes intestines to be found outside of the body. CDC.

Local media outlets reported that a Florida nurse was fired after she posted two photos of a baby with a birth defect to her social media.

According to WSVNAfter a lengthy investigation, Sierra Samuels, a neonatal intensive care nurse, was fired from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Officials at Jackson Memorial Hospital said that Samuels had shared the photos to her Instagram account, infringing on the privacy of the patient.

WFORReports indicate that one photo was captioned. “My night was going great then boom!”The caption also included a photograph of the child at the NICU. According to reports, a second caption read: “Your intestines ‘posed to be inside not outside baby.”

According to reports, the hashtag was included in the photo. “gastroschisis.”

GastroschisisAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC), it is a birth defect of abdominal wall. The CDC wrote that a “baby’s intestines are found outside of the baby’s body, exiting through a hole beside the belly button.”

Insider reached Jackson Memorial Hospital on Saturday for comment but they did not respond immediately. Samuels could not be reached by Insider for comment.

WFOR received a statement from Jackson Health System stating that all employees receive privacy policy training and are taken seriously in the event of potential breaches.

“Employees who violate these privacy rules, despite being educated, are subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,”The statement was read.