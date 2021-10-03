Coppertone Voluntarily recalls 5 sunscreen sprays due to the presence of benzene

Coppertone has recalled several of its aerosol sunscreen products after identifying benzene in many of the sprays, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The impacted products include 12 lots of Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kinds SPF 50, Pure & Simply Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50, travel-size Coppertone, and Sport Spray SPF 50.

They were created between January 10, 2020 and June 15, 20,21.

“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen,”According to the FDA. “Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin, and it could, depending on the level and extent of exposure, result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening.”

“Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies,”They are more.

Coppertone has yet to experience adverse reactions, but the company is recalling the products out of caution.

Anybody who has used one of these sprays should dispose of it. They can also be referred to the Website for sunscreen recallsRequest a refund

Additionally, anyone who has experienced adverse reactions or problems can contact FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program online, by mail or by fax.