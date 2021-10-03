‘A Chiara,’ ‘La Mif’ Claim Golden Eye Awards at Zurich Film Festival

The 17th Zurich Film Festival ended Saturday with Jonas Carpignano winning the Grand Prize‘s “A Chiara” and Fred Baillif’S “La Mif,” with Renato Borrayo Serrano’s “Life of Ivanna” named best documentary.

The jury, led by Daniel Brühl, and featuring director Stéphanie Chuat, former Berlinale chief Dieter Kosslick and producer Andrea Cornwell, decided to award “A Chiara”The prize for the best film in the Feature Film Competition. The Italian-French-Swedish-Danish co-production sees a teenage girl in a Calabrian town discovering her father’s criminal involvement.

“We were swept away by the modern take on the Italian neorealist tradition, the exceptional use of music and sound design and the outstanding performances by Swami Rotolo and her family, all making their film debuts. This film is nothing less than a cinematic masterpiece,”The jury argued in favor of the verdict. “unanimous.”

Clint Bentley’s “Jockey” – praised for “an incredible performance” by Clifton Collins Jr., already awarded at Sundance – and Berlinale entry “Ballad of a White Cow,”Special mentions were given to Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha, who directed the films.

In the Focus Competition, focusing on films from Switzerland, Germany and Austria, Baillif’s “La Mif”The winner was clear, and a special mention went to “Behind the Headlines”By Daniel Andreas Sager. The Asif Kapadia-led Documentary Competition Jury opted for “Life of Ivanna”Borrayo Serrano following a tundra nomad.

Sharon Stone was awarded the Golden Icon Award earlier this week. “A Tribute To…”Award for Paolo Sorrentino; a Lifetime Achievement Award in Paul Schrader’s honor, who also presented his latest drama “The Card Counter”For the local audience.

“Stars are important,” artistic director Christian Jungen told VarietyStone and Sorrentino are always referred to as “Stone and Sorrentino”. “on top of his wish list.”

“The same people who complain that we only care about stars are the first to request interviews with Sharon Stone. This festival is 93% privately funded. We are not one of these state-driven events; we need stars to attract sponsors. But I also think that stars actually help auteur cinema.”

Jungen, an ex-film critic who replaced Nadja Schildknecht & Karl Spoerri as co-directors in 2020, said that although this year was a good one, it wasn’t the best. “travel was more of a challenge,”The festival still attracted approximately 100,000 visitors, 32% less than last year.

“I was 46 when they called me and it was the right time to do something new,”He said that his experience in moderating masterclasses for his guests was still a benefit.

“It’s about sharing your admiration with the people you give awards to. I started out as a cashier in a movie theater and I just love its atmosphere. We weren’t sure if people were ready to come back, but we never had this ‘identity crisis.’ For us, there were only two options: either we do a physical edition or we don’t do it at all. We are advocates of the theatrical experience,”He said that he was more open to the French-speaking world than he was towards Zurich. “the DNA stays the same.”

“Our winners are much younger than at most festivals. We try to help new filmmakers, show the most anticipated titles and help young people connect with established players from the industry.”

The festival also continues to support the ones who have already presented their films at the festival, be it this year’s winner Carpignano or even Cary Joji Fukunaga, back with “No Time to Kill.”

“He was already in our competition with his debut ‘Sin Nombre,’ so he is certainly someone who has a connection to Zurich,”Jungen said the same thing. “it was cool”To host a Bond premiere during the festival.

“It was like a boy’s dream. On the first day, 30,000 people wanted to buy a ticket at the very same moment. It was wonderful to see, because, let’s face it, we are not The Rolling Stones! What I want to do with this festival is to defend cinema. I keep saying that movie theaters are like relatives – you just have to visit them from time to time.”

Check out the full list of all awards:

Competition for Feature Films: “A Chiara”Jonas Carpignano

Extra Mentions

“Jockey”Clint Bentley

“Ballad of a White Cow”Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha

Focus Competition “La Mif”

Special Mention

“Behind the Headlines”By Daniel Andreas Sager

Documentary competition: “Life of Ivanna”Renato Borrayo serrano

Notes

“Soy Libre”Laure Portier

“Sabaya”By Hogir Hirori

ZFF for Kids – Jury Prize: “Le Loup et le Lion” by Gilles de Maistre

Audience Award “Youth Topia”Dennis Stormer

Zurich Churches Film Prize: “La Mif”Fred Baillif

Science Film Award “All Light, Everywhere”By Theo Anthony

Emerging Swiss Talent Award (Critics’ Award): “Azor”Andreas Fontana

Best International Film Music: Andrey Mordovsky for “Etiqueta Negra” by David Vergés

The 17th ZFF presented Honorary Awards:

Golden Icon: Sharon Stone

Game Changer Award: Pamela Abdy

A Tribute To… Award: Paolo Sorrentino

Mychael Danna is the recipient of the Career Achievement Award

Lifetime Achievement Award: Paul Schrader