Now I share my experience of weight loss and fitness.

GYMGOER revealed that her first intention was to keep up a routine of regular training.
Fitness fan claimed that it started out with her desire to lose weight, but then she decided to gain more muscle mass.
Nikki Woods (@nikkiwoodssShe showed the starting point of her journey in a You can also watch the video below. Posting to TikTok
The text on the screen echoed her feelings at the moment.
Then, she posted a picture of herself in the middle of a project.
She appeared much thinner in her original photo. She wore pink leggings and a sports bra.
Continue reading “I’m strong,” on screen.
She showed her a photo taken recently of herself.
Read the text “I’m going to go on”
The comment section of this video has been flooded with comments from viewers.
Not going to lie. It seems you’ve always been adorable,” wrote one.
“You went through, not just one but two fitness transforma-tions,” another said. You should be proud.
Third: “Really, really good progress!”
Another person wrote: “It’s beautiful either way you look at it.”
Another added, “Really motivating.”
Blown away by the support, Nikki said: “Thank y’all for the kindness.”