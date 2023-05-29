Roger Waters concert protested by Jewish groups amid antisemitism allegations

Jewish groups and politicians rallied in protest of Roger Waters’ Frankfurt, Germany, concert amid allegations that the Pink Floyd co-founder performed in Berlin while wearing in an outfit reminiscent of a Nazi uniform.

Ahead of Waters’ Sunday evening concert, Frankfurt-based Jewish groups Honestly Concerned and WerteInitiative (“values initiative” in German) were among the groups and individuals who gathered for a memorial ceremony and rally against the event, according to a Reportage From AP.

The protest comes just days after Berlin authorities announced Waters was under investigation for a Nazi regime-themed performance that took place earlier this month at Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena. In an You can also watch the video below. circulated on social media of the performance, Waters is dressed in what appears to be a Nazi-styled uniform — including a red armband that swapped out swastikas for hammers — while pretending to fire a fake machine gun.

According to Berlin chief inspector Martin Halweg, Waters is under “suspicion of incitement of the people,” with the use of Nazi imagery and clothing being a crime in Germany

“The context of the clothing worn is deemed capable of approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a manner that violates the dignity of the victims and thereby disrupts public peace,” Halweg wrote in a statement.

Ahead of Sunday’s event, the AP reported that Frankfurt authorities attempted to prevent the concert from happening, but was ultimately unsuccessful in blocking Waters in a local court.

Waters released a statement in response to the accusations of antisemitism. Facebook, which accused protestors of aiming to “smear and silence [the musician] Because they are not in agreement [his] political views and moral principles.”

“The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms,” Waters wrote. “Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated. The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a feature of my shows since Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ in 1980.”

“I have spent my entire life speaking out against authoritarianism and oppression wherever I see it. After the war I heard the name Anne Frank often in my house. She became a constant reminder of the dangers of fascism. My parents fought the Nazis in World War II, with my father paying the ultimate price,” Waters said. “Regardless of the consequences of the attacks against me, I will continue to condemn injustice and all those who perpetrate it.”