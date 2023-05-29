British tourist dies in Rhodes, Greece after being struck with lightning while paddleboarding. His girlfriend was filming from the beach.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

The 26-year old British man died when he was hit by lightning on the beach of Rhodes while paddleboarding.

Tragically, this tragedy occurred today when the Briton was paddleboarding near Agia Agathi and his girlfriend was filming from the shore.

The Brit was paddleboarding at a beach in Rhodes when he was struck by lighting

1

He was hit by lightening while paddleboarding on the beach of Rhodes.Credit: Getty

The 26-year-old was rushed by emergency services to shore where rescuers desperately tried to save him.

Continue reading… Central Recorder Online is the place to go for all of the latest updates on this story.Thesun.co.uk It’s your one-stop-shop for celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories and jaw-dropping photos.

Please Like Us on Facebook www.facebook.com/thesun Follow us on Twitter from the main account: @TheSun.

Latest News

Previous article
Michelle Keegan makes fans go wild with tiny crop-top showing her toned abs

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder