British tourist dies in Rhodes, Greece after being struck with lightning while paddleboarding. His girlfriend was filming from the beach.

The 26-year old British man died when he was hit by lightning on the beach of Rhodes while paddleboarding.

Tragically, this tragedy occurred today when the Briton was paddleboarding near Agia Agathi and his girlfriend was filming from the shore.

He was hit by lightening while paddleboarding on the beach of Rhodes.

The 26-year-old was rushed by emergency services to shore where rescuers desperately tried to save him.

