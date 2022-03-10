Novak Djokovic is Out of BNP Paribas Over COVID-19 Vaccine

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Get the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Novak Djokovic was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore unable to participate in the BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells.

Djokovic’s withdrawal was announced Wednesday by the tournament organizers.

Djokovic also confirmed it via a tweet. He stated that CDC guidelines are unchanged, and he can’t enter the country.

According to the CDCTo enter the country, non-US citizens need to be fully vaccinated.

Djokovic was not permitted to participate in the Australian Open as he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic tried to file an exemption. He was placed in a chaotic jail cell in Australia, and the court ruled against him.

Djokovic could also miss the French Open in Mai, as France required that all athletes have been vaccinated before they could enter the country. France has relaxed the rules recently, potentially allowing Djokovic access to Roland-Garros.

It is also uncertain if Djokovic will be playing in the US Open in September if he is not vaccinated. Many states and cities have already relaxed COVID policies so it is unclear whether the US policy will change.

Djokovic spoke to the BBCHe is not vaccinated and he has been missing slams since February.” price that I’m willing to pay,”He also confirmed that he didn’t plan to get the vaccine.

Djokovic has recently fallen from the No. 1 spot in the world. Following a loss at the Dubai Tennis Championships Djokovic dropped to No. 1. Djokovic was No. Since February 2020, Djokovic has been ranked No.