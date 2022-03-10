Chicago Med: His Big Decision Could Change His Life Forever

Spoilers ahead for Episode 15. Chicago MedSeason 7: “Things Meant To Be Bent Not Broken.”

Chicago MedSome complicated stories were juggled In the most recent episode With Dylan’s cop past complicating his ED present, CrockettA fellow doctor can give you a headbutt after a surgery. Dr. CharlesTricked a patient to accept the meds she required. WillHe discovered that VasCom was being brought down by him undercover. This allowed him to receive a large settlement. He was required to decide what to do with the $1.2million he was entitled as a whistleblower. His decision could have a profound impact on his character.

Will was barely able to hear that $1.2 million was being awarded for his efforts in helping others. VasCom operations to be shut down He was pressured to give the whole amount to the hospital before. GoodwinShe had made the decision to do it with her share. Archer had some choice comments about Will giving up all that money, and Will eventually snapped to Goodwin that he shouldn’t have had to donate his share, since he’s not financially stable and still drowning in debt. After going through some growth thanks to a conversation with a patient whose wedding he accidentally ruined – and she was happy about it – he came to the conclusion: he was keeping the money.

He decided to keep the book. SomeYou can also donate some of the money. Although he may not have whistled VasCom to get a reward, he did have some expenses that could be covered by the settlement. Will’s medical school debts have been part of his character arc going all the way back to the early days of the show; assuming he does use the settlement to pay off his loans and any other debts, the rest of Season 7 and beyond (since MedSeason 8 has been renewed. This could mean a new era for Will Halstead.

He’s no longer facing one of his longest-standing obstacles, so what’s next for him now that money won’t be as much of an issue? This episode was directed by Afia Nathaniel. Some light shed on character growth ) didn’t clarify precisely how much Will decided to keep and how much he donated, and even keeping the whole sum wouldn’t have made him set for life. He’s still an ED doctor living in Chicago, so he probably won’t pull up to the hospital next week in a brand new luxury convertible. Still, he’s comfortable in a way that he wasn’t before, and it should be interesting to see what he does next.

It’s possible that Med won’t actually focus much on Will’s sudden windfall, since there’s already plenty of drama in the ED for him. The future storylines of Will may depend on the content of the show. Stevie. She didn’t appear in this week’s episode, and the previous episode Give her a farewell , but I’m not going to be convinced that she’s gone – and her relationship with Will is done – unless she’s not around at the end of Season 7.