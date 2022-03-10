Ludacris has some questions for his former Fast Star after The Rock shares an unusual Cheat Meal

Besides being a wrestling icon and one of Hollywood’s most famous movie stars, Dwayne Johnson has also built a large social media following, particularly on Instagram. Head over to The Rock’s account, and among the content you’ll see are promotions of his other business ventures, fun encounters with fans and, of particular excitement to the foodies out there, glimpses of his memorable cheat meals. Ludacris, his ex-wife, is the best person to answer that question. Fast & Furious co-star, inquired earlier this week about something unusual compared to Johnson’s other cheat meal-related posts.

Dwayne Johnson, one day per week “cheats” by preparing a meal that does not in any way benefit his health or fitness goals; as long as it sounds appetizing to him, it’s fair game. Johnson shared his cheat meal, which was French toast with a delicious looking French toast, on Monday. This is despite Sunday being his cheat day. Ludacris was inspired to write the following: Instagram post’s comments section:

Wait. It’s only Monday? Did you know that Cheat meals were available on Monday?

What’s going on here? Did something happen with Dwayne Johnson’s schedule that forced his to push his cheat meal to Monday? Is Monday his new cheat meal? Or was he late sharing the look at French toast? Johnson didn’t provide any clarification to Ludacris, so for any other interested parties, keep an eye out on Sunday to see if Johnson’s cheat meals will be back to their regularly scheduled slot. We know that The Rock enjoyed the delicious meal.

Dwayne Johnson and Ludacris’ professional paths first crossed on Fast Five, which saw Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs, being directed by Diplomatic Security Service to bring in Dominic Toretto and his crew, including Ludacris’ Tej Parker, who’d previously appeared in 2 Fast and Furious. Hobbs had made a better relationship with the main characters by the end of the movie. Fast & Furious 6He officially joined them for the first-ever time. Johnson was back for Furious 7And The Fate of the Furious, but since he’s made it clear he won’t be appearing in any of the remaining main Fast & Furiousmovies, unless Ludacris leaps over to Hobbs & Shaw 2, it’s doubtful we’ll see these two together in this franchise again.

Ludacris, on the other hand, looks like he’ll be sticking around the main Fast saga until the end. Last year’s F9 saw Tej Parker and Tyrese Gibson’s Roman Pearce heading out into space as part of the latest round of physics-defying world-saving events, and they’re both expected to return alongside Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel’s respective characters. Dwayne Johnson is also expected to return with Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel. Hobbs & Shaw 2 (which is a ways off), he’s set to finally make his debut as Black Adam this October, and is also on deck for a Jungle CruiseTwo more sequels Red Notice movies.

Fast & Furious 10The movie will arrive in theaters on May 19, 2023. While we wait for more news on that movie and what Dwayne Johnson’s cheat meal will be, the upcoming 2022 movies lineup is available for you to plan what you’ll carve out time to watch later this year.