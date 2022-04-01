Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero celebrate 12 years on the set of The Walking Dead for the show’s last day filming

I still have trouble believing this sentence is one that matches up with confirmed reality, but The Walking Dead It is the end AMC will air this year. The iconic zombie drama will end in 2022. There will be an eight-episode final stretch to wrap up this 11-season story. Executive producer, frequent director, Occasionally, guest-walker Greg Nicotero, special effect master and Greg Nicotero made sure to capture the moment in video and shared it with his fans. It features Norman Reedus, his long-time star, and Nicotero mournfully celebrating the end a golden era.

The cast and crew will undoubtedly be celebrating The Walking DeadIn conclusion, in more jubilant ways and rowdy fashions down the road it’s obvious that Greg Nicotero (who was just recently injured in an accident on-set) are still right in the middle these feelings in the Instagram Video below.

It’s no secret that neither Greg Nicotero nor Norman Reedus are actually finished with the Walking Dead universe themselves, with with the Daryl and Carol spinoff that’s on the way, not to mention Negan and Maggie’s Isle of the Dead The long-established anthology series. Fear the Walking Dead. (Alongside any other spinoffs. However, the existence of new projects on the horizon doesn’t take away from the significance of this particular series closing its “Dead Inside”Last chance to see the engraved doors

These two are the most notable. Norman Reedus, Greg Nicotero, and Greg Nicotero were well-versed in TV work at the time. The Walking Deadthe former having been successful. Deadwood The PacificThe former appeared on shows such as Hawaii Five-0 Law & Order: SVU. (Plus, they both worked on Showtime’s anthology series Masters of Horror.) They were however both more well-known for their work. The film side of things It was rightfully so. Twelve years can definitely change anyone’s career arc, though, and the AMC series was a complete game-changer for Nicotero and Reedus.

So I can imagine it’s going to be a massive change to move on from filming Season 11 knowing that they may never be within the Alexandria and Hilltop sets again, after calling them a second home for nearly half of the show’s existence. Thankfully, there are plenty of other co-stars and crew members to celebrate with, and some of the show’s current and past alum chimed in on Nicotero’s IG post with kind messages.

Sending you and the entire TWD family so much f’n LOVE and congratulations!!!! XOXO – Stephen Ogg (Simon portrayer).

Wow wow wow. It’s amazing. All my best to you all. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ – Matt Negrete (writer/World Beyond showrunner)

I love you both – Hilarie Burton (Lucille portrayer)

😍- Emily Kenney (Beth portrayer).

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ – Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko portrayer)

It’s too much! What an epic journey for one of the greatest & most original TV series ever! – Slash (rock legend)

Okay, so Slash the Guns ‘n’ Roses guitarist isn’t part of The Walking Deaduniverse, but I couldn’t resist. Walker Slash would be exactly the same size as normal Slash, I believe.

And let’s not forget Norman Reedus’ own response to Greg Nicotero’s posting.

Love u so much buddy. As u know❤️ – Norman Reedus