Dead & Company Plan Out Summer 2022 Tour

Dead & Company will return to the road this summer for a Month-long toursThere are many amphitheaters and stadiums across the country.

The jam supergroup — featuring John Mayer, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will kick off their 2022 summer tour in the same city that their 2021 fall tour concluded: Los Angeles, with Dead & Co. performing June 11th at Dodger Stadium.

The 20-date trek also includes two nights at Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre, Boulder, Colorado’s Folsom Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field, plus stops at all points in-between. The trek currently concludes July 15 and 16 at New York’s Citi Field.

We can’t wait to see you out on the road for Dead & Company Summer Tour 22. ⚡️💀🌹Register now for Verified Fan Presale https://t.co/rLECIjUQsG. General on Sale Friday, April 8, at 10AM local time #DeadandCoTour22 — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) March 31, 2022

Tickets for Dead & Company’s summer tour go on sale April 8; check out the band’s siteFor more information, visit the ticket page.

The gigs mark the supergroup’s first since their Playing in the Sand getaway in Mexico was canceled at the last-minute in January due to the Omicron surge, stranding Deadheads in its wake.

Dead & Company Tour Dates

June 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

June 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

June 18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

June 21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 1 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 2 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 5 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

July 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

July 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

July 12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

July 16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field