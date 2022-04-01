Dead & Company Plan Out Summer 2022 Tour

Dead & Company will return to the road this summer for a Month-long toursThere are many amphitheaters and stadiums across the country.
The jam supergroup — featuring John Mayer, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — will kick off their 2022 summer tour in the same city that their 2021 fall tour concluded: Los Angeles, with Dead & Co. performing June 11th at Dodger Stadium.
The 20-date trek also includes two nights at Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre, Boulder, Colorado’s Folsom Field and Chicago’s Wrigley Field, plus stops at all points in-between. The trek currently concludes July 15 and 16 at New York’s Citi Field.
We can’t wait to see you out on the road for Dead & Company Summer Tour 22. ⚡️💀🌹Register now for Verified Fan Presale https://t.co/rLECIjUQsG. General on Sale Friday, April 8, at 10AM local time #DeadandCoTour22
— Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) March 31, 2022
Tickets for Dead & Company’s summer tour go on sale April 8; check out the band’s siteFor more information, visit the ticket page.
The gigs mark the supergroup’s first since their Playing in the Sand getaway in Mexico was canceled at the last-minute in January due to the Omicron surge, stranding Deadheads in its wake.
Dead & Company Tour Dates
June 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
June 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 14 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 17 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
June 18 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
June 21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 25 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
June 29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 1 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 2 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 5 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
July 6 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
July 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
July 12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 15 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
July 16 – New York, NY @ Citi Field