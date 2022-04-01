Fox News hires Caitlyn Jeanner to appear on Sean Hannity

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, a former Olympic decathlete ran an unsuccessful campaign last year for California governor. According to Fox News Media, Jenner will provide commentary and analysis on various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won 1976 the Olympic gold medal in decathlon. She was later identified as a transgender woman and came out as such.

In a statement, she said that she was “humbled by this unique opportunity”Fox audience directly.

