No Way Home deleted sequence teases an epic sequel

Marvel fans long for an answer Avengers: EndgameThe sequel will almost certainly ask for the same thing. Spider-Man has no way home. Both will not be easy. The latter is almost impossible, given the multiverse angle of the movie. Marvel and Sony may deliver something epic. There’s no way home sequel at some point in the future, and there’s a deleted scene to support the notion.

Be aware Below are some spoilers.

Before we discuss the There’s no way home deleted scene that teases a potential sequel, we’ll remind you there’s already a rumor in place claiming Sony and Marvel want another movie with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.

But that’s easier said than done, and the multiverse is to blame.

Are Andrew and Tobey comingback?

EndgameThis was the culmination more than a decade worth of MCU stories. Marvel can easily replicate it. The ultimate story must be unified with multiple plots that all lead to the same final. The next Avengers movie won’t be an Endgame sequel per se, since we won’t see the Avengers face off against Thanos again. But it’s much easier to pull off an Avengers 5Crossover: A new Spider-Man movie featuring Tobey Andrew and Tom.

When it comes to No Way HomeRemember the multiverse aspect. Peter Parker caused Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), to misinterpret a spell. That’s why random characters from different universes arrived in the MCU’s primary reality.

Strange would not have stopped it. We could have seen infinite Spider-Man versions arrive alongside endless villains.

Instead, we got a random Andrew. They are simply variants of Spider-Man we already love.

It will take some mental gymnastics to bring the characters back together again. These Spider-Man versions will be needed by Tom, unlike the original. He’ll want the older Tobey and goofy Andrew who we met in No Way Home. Of course, we want them back.

Then again, whether it’s magic or advanced science, there might be a way to locate these two versions of Spider-Man in the future. Then there’s the matter of Spider-Man. Spider-verseAn animated film will give us clues about continuity in multiverse stories.

Spider-Man has no way home deleted scene

Due to the huge success of No Way Home at the box office during the pandemic, it’s likely that Sony and Marvel will want to make another live-action Spider-verse movie. And there’s an insider who claims Sony is already exploring a No Way Home sequel. According to a leaker, Tobey, Andrew, Tom and Andrew will all be in the sequel.

We now have the new No Way HomeA deleted scene that shows how Sony and Marvel thought about a teaser to a sequel. Holland was able to tell Holland that the deleted scene was not included in the movie. The other Spider-Men, “I’ll see you later,” to which Garfield’s Spider-Man replies, “you know where to find us.”

That’s the thing. Peter doesn’t know where they are. Strange is the same. As I’ve just explained, these are random dudes who the spell pulled out of different realities. Even if you were to find Tobey and Andrew, you’d have to bring them from their parallel universes after the events of There’s no way home. That way, they still remember their meeting with Tom’s Peter Parker.

However, There’s no way homeA deleted scene would have indicated that a sequel was in the works. The movie ended up with a teaser that was much more subtle. Tom’s Peter says, “I guess I’ll see you.”Tobey responded, “See you.” It’s the kind of exchange that’s less committal than the one in the deleted scene.

The There’s no way home digital release is available widely right now, and you can watch it on many different platforms – here’s how.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.