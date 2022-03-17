Potassium Iodide Need is on the Rise Despite Growing Nuclear Fears

There is a great demand for potassium Iodide pills due to the looming threat of nuclear war. This substance may provide some protection against radiation exposure.

Panic buying of radiation-blocking tablets has been sparked by these fears. One U.S distributor declared, “We are out of stock.”

Social media is also growing the buzz. Taylor Kenney, who runs a TikTok Prepper Page, has a stash full of potassium iodide capsules. She said she ordered them online several years ago.

“At that time they were really cheap. I know now prices have been skyrocketing, because so many people are afraid,” Kenney said.

The CDC issues a warning in a statement “People should take potassium iodide only on the advice of public health or emergency management officials.”

Some doctors claim that tablets have limited value following a nuclear accident.

“This is strictly if there’s an accident. It’s a stopgap measure, and you shouldn’t be taking it continuously,”Inside Edition: Dr. Leigh Vinocur, an emergency physician, told Inside Edition.