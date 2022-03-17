Alexandra Daddario just landed her next high-profile TV role (and it may bewitch you)

Alexandra Daddario may be known for movies like Percy Jackson, Baywatch San Andreas, but she’s also crafted together a nice little TV run, starting with her role in True DetectiveAnd more recently, HBO is re-launching its programming. The White Lotus. Now she’s landed her next high-profile TV gig and it looks to be one that may totally bewitch her fans.

Alexandra Daddario is set to play Rowan Mayfair, the lead role in a brand-new cable series. Yes, series. Mayfair WitchesThe series has been already picked up for a Season 1 run. Based on Anne Rice’s popular book series, the show will air in Season 1. The Lives of Mayfair WitchesThe book includes three novels as well as crossovers with her vampire novels. They were also acquired as part of an Anne Rice overall deal. There will be more horror on the network as it moves forward.

Her role in this latest role will not see her returning to HBO. For the new TV gig, she will be appearing on AMC+ and rival prestige cabler AMC. If you’ve read the Mayfair books, you may know they should bring the drama to the small screen. We’re talking a ghost, a dysfunctional family of witches and more drama than I’d want to spoil here. Fans who are into Totally will find it a great fit. True blood, if we’re still comparing to HBO here.

It would be wonderful to see Daddario on TV once again. She’s awesome in The White LotusA husband that boxes her in and a mom-in-law that shows up on her honeymoon. (If this is something you haven’t seen, please take a look at The White Lotus trailer.) Her recent forays on the big screen haven’t gotten quite as much traction, and it’s particularly nice to see a series coming where she will be front and center on the screen.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see how the rest of Mayfair WitchesThe shakes. With The Walking Dead ending on AMC this season, there will certainly be a timeslot in the schedule for another show with fantasy elements and we’ll keep you updated as soon as this one has a premiere date.

AMC chief honcho Dan McDermott gave us a hint about when the new series would be coming out. In a statement (via VarietyMcDermott spoke about his excitement over the casting and said that we will be receiving the new series in the 2022 TV premier schedule. This is the same as the original announcement for the series. Mayfair Witches series.

Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she’s been in and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe on AMC+ and AMC. We found our Rowan and can’t wait for her to meet viewers later this year in a series being brilliantly conceived and led by Esta, Michelle and Mark.

Are you looking for more horror/spiritual programming on TV? Daddario: More! Sign me up.