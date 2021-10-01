No Time To Die Is Off To A Strong Start In After Its First Day In Theaters No Time To Die Is Off To A Strong Start In After Its First Day In Theaters

The lockdowns took effect in spring last year No Time To DieOnly weeks from release, he was getting ready to hit theaters. Delay after delay happened, and after a year-and-a-half Daniel Craig’s Last time as James Bond is now finally being seen by its first audiences – and it looks like it has been worth the wait. First numbers have been released No Time To DieIt has just opened in U.K cinemas and it seems like 007 will be serving up lots of martinis tonight.

Between midnight Wednesday and Thursday, the 25th James Bond movie will earn between $6.2 million and $6.8million in its first day. Deadline . This places No Time To Die above 2015’s Spectre by 13 percent and below 2012’s SkyfallJust 26 percent were able to purchase the Friday release. 1.62 million tickets in advance were sold, according to reports. No Time To DieIts home country for the first four days of its debut in cinemas.

No Time To DieIt was reported that 30,000 people attended midnight screenings of the movie on Wednesday. It will also set a new record for the biggest theatrical release ever in the U.K./Ireland. Along with other major markets like Germany, Brazil, Italy and Japan, the movie is already in Korea. The movie will release in the U.S on October 8, and China on October 29, respectively.

It’s projected that No Time To DieThe weekend will end with international numbers of $90 million. But, as the opening day number suggests, it could go even higher. If it is, it could even come close. Spectre’s $123 million and Skyfall’s $109 million. These are solid numbers, especially considering the fact that the world continues to battle the pandemic.

No Time To Die Premiered in London at Royal Albert Hall On Tuesday, he was met with Positive reviews overall from critics , including CinemaBlend’s own Michael Reyes, who awarded the movie a He gave it five stars out of five during his review Tap it the “best possible ending” to Craig’s Bond, which started back in 2006 with Casino Royale.

The movie Stars a hugely talented cast , including Rami Malek taking on the Bond villain, Léa Seydoux returning as Madeleine Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ben Whinshaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch joins the franchise as a new agent named Nomi and Ana de Armas becomes a Bond Woman Paloma is a woman who helps 007 with a mission.

We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend as the weekend box office numbers for No Time To Die Keep coming in for the next few weeks.