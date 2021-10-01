After 25 years of Oasis playing there, Liam Gallagher fans are thrilled that the singer announced a Knebworth gig

Liam Gallagher fans, mark your calendars, because the singer has announced he’s returning to Knebworth next year to put on a monumental show – 25 years after Oasis’ historical gigs there in 1996.

Knebworth Park will be hosting the largest concert Gallagher has ever performed in his solo career. It is scheduled to take place June 2022. This exact same venue was home to Oasis in 1996, when they performed to over 250,000 people over 2 nights.

Gallagher is excited for the gig, and he tweeted the news to his 3.5m followers.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth. It’s gonna be biblical,”Signed off in his signature style “C’mon You Know. LG x”

The 49-year old will also try to get a fourth consecutive number 1 after. “As You Were,” “Why Me? Why Not,”And his 2020 live album all reached number one.

With his third solo album “C’MON YOU KNOW” expected to be released in May 2022, fans will be able to hear Gallagher’s new tracks live, as well as songs from his first two chart-topping albums.

Since the news was announced, fans of the Oasis frontman have taken to Twitter to share their excitement about Gallagher’s big return to Knebworth.

Early access to tickets are available by pre-ordering Gallagher’s new album on his web store and it seems the influx of fans have caused the website to crash.

It’s fair to say fans are hyped for the upcoming gig.

Fans of Keen are already booking hotels for June 4, 2022, even though tickets have not yet gone on sale.

Some fans wonder how the brother of Gallagher is reacting to this news, while others can’t help but wonder.

Some people are optimistic that the Gallagher Brothers will be reunited in the nostalgic venue.

Gallagher at Knebworth will also be joined by Kasabian and Michael Kiwanuka as well as Goat Girl, Fat White Family, who will fill in for Gallagher.

People are also buzzing about this line-up.

Live Nation is selling general admission tickets for the Knebworth gig on Friday, October 8th.