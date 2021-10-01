I bought my son, 7, a £141k Mercedes Benz

A MUM, who has previously sparked outrage for buying overly expensive gifts for her kids, has revealed that her seven-year-old son expects £107 from the tooth fairy.

41-year old mum-of-2 and PR diva shared an Instagram video showing Hunter, seven years old, placing his tooth into a pouch to the tooth fairy. He also revealed how much money he wanted to find under his pillows – it was a lot.

Seven-year-old Hunter was delighted to lose his first tooth

Hunter joyfully explains the following in a video that was posted to Instagram: “I lost my tooth”.

Roxy then questions him: “What are you doing with it?”.

The seven-year-old was thrilled to share his excitement: “I’m putting it where the tooth fairy can [bring me] money.”

Then, his mum asked him: “What sort of money are you looking for?”

The little boy reveals he’s after $200 – which equates to £107 –

Roxy was obviously a little surprised and just replied: “oh”.

Earlier this year, the Australian business woman sparked controversy as she treated Hunter and his nine-year-old sister Pixie to a £141k Mercedes Benz, despite the fact that neither of them can drive.

In a post at her InstagramPage, the mom said: “A special gift for two special little people delivered today @pixiecurtis @huntercurtis14”

“Seven 7 seats to accommodate the Curtis zoo.”

After asking for a large amount from the tooth fairy, it seems the little boy now has a taste for expensive items.

Roxy shares Hunter & Pixie with Oliver Curtis, her husband.

Roxy recently bought her children a new car.

A highly successful PR professional is the mother-of-two

