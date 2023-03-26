No, Neymar Jr is not dead after death hoax spreads

Unfortunately, it’s pretty common for death hoaxes to spread about celebrities and the latest victim is footballer Neymar Junior. Yesterday, rumors began that Neymar had died. However, it is now clear that Neymar is actually alive and well and will be back in 2023.

There’s always one going around and they always frighten fans, but we can’t explain why celebrity death hoaxes happen. Possibly for the drama or the engagement, but either way it’s not fair on fans or the people they target. After rumors started spreading about Neymar’s death, some believed he was dead. However, the rumours were false.

What made people believe Neymar was still alive?

It all started when a Facebook page was set up called ‘RIP Neymar’. The page quickly gained 1 million followers. Thousands of mourners were shocked, and many sent condolences or messages of sorrow to the Brazilian footballer.

Fans of the footballer clearly believed the about section to be true, particularly when it included information such as the time of his death. This was the about section.

“At about 11 a.m. ET, Thursday March 23rd 2023: Our beloved footballer Neymar was taken from us. Neymar was born on February 5, 1992, in São Paulo. His memory will not be forgotten, but he will always be remembered. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

‘News’ then spread to Twitter, and fans on the microblogging site were then searching for answers if the claims were true.

Did Neymar die?

No. No. The hoax is completely false.

Plus, the footballer’s representatives Published A statement to put the baseless claims to bed:

“He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the internet.”

The Facebook page has now been deleted, with fans relieved to know that the talented sportsman isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Currently Neymar plays for Paris Saint Germain. However, the soccerer will not be playing the remainder of the season while he has surgery. It’s possible that the news of his surgery stemmed from the death hoax, but this cannot be confirmed.

Is Neymar Junior married to?

Brazillian footballer, Bruno Biancardi is still single but has restored his love for Bruna Biancardi. They had separated in August 2022. However, a February birthday message confirmed their reunion.

View Instagram Post

Although some were devastated by the news, fans rejoiced that the model and footballer were back together.

Although Neymar is not married, he has a son. Neymar was born in 2011 to Carolina Dantas, his ex-girlfriend.

Both are friends and still celebrate birthdays with their son Neymar Junior, whom they also share in the fun.

View Instagram Post

Neymar is more than just living, he’s also fully alive. Hopefully, there won’t be any more death hoaxes about the footballer again.

