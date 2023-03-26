Donnie Yien’s blindness is real after John Wick4 and Rogue One?

Donnie Yen portrays a blind character on John Wick: Chapter 4. After he played the same role in Rogue One many have wondered if the actor was actually blind.

Donnie Yen, an Asian film star who is already a major force in Asian cinema has become a prominent Western actor after appearing in a number of high-profile movies.

Donnie Yen’s latest role sees him appear in John Wick: Chapter 4 as a blind martial arts master but after playing a similar character in the Star Wars movie, Rogue One, fans have begun to ask if the actor is blind in real life.

Donnie Yen is the blind protagonist in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Donnie Yen assumes the role as Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Caine is an assassin for the High Table, and is held captive by them as they threaten to hurt his precious daughter if he does not do what is asked.

Prior to John Wick’s retirement, he and Caine were close and when they’re pitted against each other in Chapter 4, there is no animosity between them, their conflict and final showdown is simply business.

While Wick has fought against many worthy opponents since 2014’s first film, none are as skilled as Caine as he is a character who was created to be Baba Yaga’s equal, if not his superior.

However, there is one major difference between Caine’s vision and John Wick’s. But this doesn’t hamper his abilities, though, as he is still able to go toe-to-toe with Wick and several other assassins throughout the events of the film.

Is Donnie Yen blind in real life?

Donnie is not blind or visually impaired.

However, it’s not surprising that some fans are asking the question as this is the second time that Donnie Yen has played a blind character in the last few years as he did the same in the Star Wars spin-off film, Rogue One.

In that movie, he played Chirrut Îmwe, a warrior-monk and martial arts master who was so in-tune with his other senses and the world around him that he was still a formidable opponent even without his sight, using a wooden staff and lightbow (think laser-powered bow and arrow) to defeat swathes of Imperial Stormtroopers and to shoot down ships.

John Wick: Actor talks about his role

Yen, despite playing a blind role in Rogue One was able to overcome the challenge of doing it again with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 character.

“I was concerned about how Caine could react,” Yen noted. “I wanted him to be a complex, human character, and wondered how he could engage if he could not look Wick in the eyes.”

“I had to find different ways for Caine to express himself. He’s a blind martial arts master who can take on dozens of opponents simultaneously, so he must be very skilled,” he added. “Finding that balance between being sightless and physically gifted was challenging.”

John Wick Chapter 4 now available Theaters Following release on March 24, 2023.

