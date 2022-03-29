Richard Williams: What does he really think about the slap heard around the world?

Richard Williams commented on Will Smith’s comments about Chris Rock being slapped at the Oscars. The real Williams father, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. “King Richard,”Smith’s actions at the Academy Awards had confused him, he said. “We don’t know all the details of what happened,”Williams said NBC News. “But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”The 80-year old spoke through Chavoita LeSane, his son. Since his stroke, Williams has been speaking through his son, Chavoita LeSane, 48 years old. LeSane concluded the comments to NBC News with, “Williams was quite surprised”Smith’s actions.

Smith made reference to Williams, whom he played in “King Richard,”In his acceptance speech following winning the Oscar for Best Actorin a Leading Role. The former “Fresh Prince”Williams was called by actor Smith “a fierce defender of his family.”Smith declared in his acceptance speech: “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams.”Viewers chose to instead focus on Smith’s actions and the loss of the joy the Williams family should have experienced that night. “Will Smith didn’t just steal from his own moment tonight,”One viewer Tweet. “He stole from Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Richard Williams and everyone else involved with ‘King Richard.’ Shame.”