Experts warn of scammers who are profiting from the Ukraine crisis

Security experts warned that scammers could be taking advantage of vulnerable individuals. The war in UkraineIn order to get people to donate to fake causes.

“Scammers often try to take advantage of individuals or organizations that seek to help people in an emergency, and we’ve noticed a marked uptick in this sort of activity since the end of February,”Insider was told by David Emm, principal security researcher at cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

This could be a great way to make a lot of money. “millions of dollars”He also stated that worldwide.

“The desire to help others is noble, but sadly, scammers prey on people’s kindness and exploit every opportunity to benefit themselves,”Emm.

. Criminals pretend to be someone else in order to trick victims into giving their sensitive information, such as credit card numbers.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting agency, tweeted on Tuesday that it had received 196 reports regarding fake emails purporting to raise funds for victims of the Ukraine crisis. Some messages appeared to have been sent by Wladimir klitschko (a retired Ukrainian boxing champ who has taken up arms against Russia).

Check Point Research shares one example of an email phishing scam that shows a sender identified as “Ukraine Rescue”There are claims that the National Bank of Ukraine opened a “special fundraising account”Support the nation’s army “Help us defend our freedom and independence!”The email should be read before supplying details about a bank account that is meant to receive donations.





A phishing email is used to scam people into making donations to Ukraine.



Check Point Research







“We see phishing pages collecting money for the victims of the Ukrainian refugee crisis in many languages targeting users all around the globe,”Emm.

Another common scam involves typosquattingInsider was told by a spokesperson from cybersecurity firm Human. This technique targets users who have incorrectly typed a web URL into their browser. Users are then directed to a website that appears similar to the destination but is being run by hackers.

“Well-meaning donors may accidentally mistype the URL of a valid charity focused on the situation in Ukraine, and instead, arrive on a webpage created through typosquatting,”The spokesperson stated. “So the donor may believe they’ve made a donation to a humanitarian organization but instead have given money directly to a cybercriminal.”

Security experts have emphasized the importance of potential donors verifying the legitimacy of websites — for instance, by checking for spelling and grammar mistakes in emails — before giving any money, said Check Point Research.

The latest example of cybercriminals making big bucks on major events is the Ukraine-linked scams

During the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic Email scammers took advantageThey pose as health officers to make people believe they are the virus and trick them into giving up their personal data.

“Fraudsters always monitor the agenda and adjust their scamming activities to target the latest high-profile news story,”Emm.