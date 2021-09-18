Nine-year-old designs four-person treehouse with trampoline and zip line

By Brandon Pitt
In
A NINE-YEAR-OLD who designed and helped build his own dream treehouse is now renting it out on Airbnb for $150 (£108) a night.

The four-person treehouse was designed by Eli Sylvester from North Carolina. It includes a living space, bathroom, and additional features such as a trampoline or zip line.

The project was funded by both Eli and his parents, with the nine-year-old saving $10,000 himself over three years, by selling crafts and using birthday and Christmas money, while his parents added another $9,000.

The rustic treehouse sleeps four people, with a double sofa bed and twin beds in the loft, accessible by a ladder.

There is also a bathroom with a toilet and shower. The main area has a stove, oven, kettle and a TV.

A decked terrace overlooks the trampoline, climbing frames and zip line outside. There’s also a slide that leads to the ground from the treehouse.

Guests are also able to meet the chickens, cats and cook s’mores by the fire.

Eli was taught by his father, a landscaper, how to use the tools and how to measure and cut wood.

According to his mother, Eli stated that he had always wanted to build trees houses when he turned six. It was then that he was encouraged by his father to save money.

She added that the project ended up helping home-schooled Eli “understand maths.”

She told Insider: “The whole project was to escalate his understanding of math, creating things, buying things, and also communicating with people.”

The treehouse was completed earlier this year, and already has 21 bookings and amazing reviews from former guests.

One mum said: “Our daughter couldn’t have been more excited to stay in a treehouse with slides, climbing ropes, ziplines, etc. It was like sleeping at the playground and she was ecstatic.”

Another person added: “This treehouse has a lot of charm and is very well equipped. We couldn’t believe that a nine year old boy made this happen!”

Thankfully, Eli said he would be splitting the profits “50/50” with his parents, as well as giving some of the profits to charities.

A dad from Monmouthshire built his three-year-old daughter her own mini treehouse earlier this year for just £10.

We’ve rounded up some of the best treehouse breaks in the UK including Forest Holiday deals from £45 each a night.

Dad-of-four spends eight months building an indoor treehouse for his kids complete with a bridge and pulley system

