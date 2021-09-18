Bachelorette Natasha Parker willing to be Crowned Winner after drama surrounding Brendan Morais The Bachelor?

There has been a huge plea for The Bachelor producers to make Natasha Parker The Bachelorette following the drama surrounding Brendan Morais. Natasha rightfully felt disrespected on Bachelor in Paradise after Brendan was seemingly using her while waiting for Pieper James to arrive. Brendan denies that was the case, however, most fans aren’t buying into his story. Brendan issued an apology to Natasha. She has since replied. She’s also dished on whether or not she’d be open to being the next lead for the hit reality show.

Is Natasha Parker open to being the next lead on The Bachelorette?

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Natasha about her time in Paradise. They also talked to her about the outpouring of support she’s receiving in regards to The Bachelorette. But, after all the drama and pain, is she ready to accept the role?

Natasha does seem willing to consider the possibility of being the next Bachelorette. She said, “It is so overwhelming. It is something that I never, ever even thought about. But it’s so nice.” She continued, “I think that people didn’t see much of my personality on Peter [Weber]’s season, and they’re seeing a little more of it on this season, just how I am, and how I lead with my heart.”

Natasha went on to say, “Dating’s not easy for me. That’s one of the reasons why I went on a dating show because it’s not easy for me.” She said, “… If something happened in the future where I was single and I got a call, I would [do it] with bells and whistles.”

However, with Bachelor in Paradise still airing she is encouraging everyone to stay tuned. Maybe she still finds love at the beach.

Her reaction to Brendan’s apology

Brendan issued a 7-minute apology on Instagram. In the apology, Natasha was directly addressed. She questions whether the apology was sincere. She stated that it all happened in June. Pieper and Brendan never reached out to Natasha.

Natasha said, “I saw his apology on his page, and the numerous attempts that she has said for press, and all these different things. It’s like, ‘Guys, hi. Again, the person who you’re disregarding. Call me, text me, DM me.’ They don’t care about me.” She continued, “This happened in June. If they cared anything about me, they would’ve reached out before. I know that now. Again, it’s a hard pill to swallow, because I cared about him a lot.”

Both Pieper and Brendan have lost thousands of followers on Instagram as a result of their actions. Natasha, on the other side, has nearly 400k followers.

