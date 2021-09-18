Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Are Natasha And Dr Joe the Next Best Couple?

When Dr. Joe Park, who appeared on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, arrived in Paradise, he immediately pulled Natasha for a chat.

After Natasha Parker was blindsided by the Pieper James and Brendan Morais pre-show romance debacle on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, fans were hoping that the podcast host would soon find love on the beach.

He did ask Peter Weber’s former ex out on a date but it became obvious that Dr. Joe’s relationship with Brendan, his existing friend, would make it difficult to establish a relationship with Natasha.

Natasha liked Dr. Joe’s “calm energy” on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but his friendship with Brendan was a curveball.

When the anesthesiologist first walked down in Week 5, Natasha admired his “calm energy.” The two briefly chatted before Dr. Joe asked Natasha about the date. Dr. Joe asked Natasha about her past and why she was not attached during their dinner. Although she was reluctant to discuss her past with Brendan, Natasha did briefly talk about it. “I do know you and Brendan are close…” Natasha began. “If I am going, to be honest, he really almost ruined this whole experience for me.”

Dr. Joe was stunned. “Brendan? My Brendan?” Dr. Joe was shocked. The New Yorker briefly spoke about Brendan’s preshow involvement with Pieper. “It just seemed like he was waiting for her to come and, by doing that, completely jeopardized this experience for me,” the Click Bait host shared. Dr. Joe then acknowledged that he knew Brendan and Pieper had something going on, but he didn’t think they were “dating-dating” before the show.