Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Pay Tribute to Twilight and TVD in Must-See Vid

Nikki Reed’s Vampire-themed TikTok Debut With Husband Ian Somerhalder

Many fangs for this ultimate vampire crossover, Nikki Reed. The actress recently made her debut on TikTok on Jan. 18, alongside her husband Ian Somerhalder. Their first video includes a tribute to their characters from the Twilight films and The Vampire Diaries series. Nikki portrayed Rosalie Hale in the Twilight movies, while Ian is best known for portraying the sexy bloodsucker Damon Salvatore on the CW drama.

Nikki’s TikTok Debut

Nikki’s TikTok begins with the actress appearing alone, followed by Ian walking behind her. The video features flashes of their characters staring, and ends with Ian dipping his wife and kissing her as she laughs. Nikki captioned the video, “CC Emmett Cullen,” in reference to her Twilight character’s husband, played by Kellan Lutz. Ian commented on the video, “You are my Roman Empire!!!!!”

Nikki’s Follow-up TikTok

In a follow-up TikTok posted the following day, Nikki pretends to call someone and reports her encounter with Ian, who stands staring at her intently from a couple feet away. “Hi, there’s this guy, tall, dark hair, pretty handsome,” she begins, “kind of like a wannabe vampire.” She continues, “He just tried to dip me. Um, could you help me?”