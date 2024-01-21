Inside the Family Dynamics of Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison: Revealing the Truth About His Kids and Their Mothers

Title: The Fascinating Family Life of “Pawn Stars” Rick Harrison: A Closer Look at His Three Wives and Children

Rick Harrison and Tracy welcomed their son Jake in 2003. However, in 2011, the couple divorced. (“Pawn Stars” fans became a little familiar with Harrison’s third son after he made his first appearance on the show. In 2022, Harrison wrote on social media that his son graduated from high school and was gearing up for college.)

Rick Harrison and Tracy’s Divorce and Their Son Jake

In 2013, Harrison married his third wife, Deanna Burditt, the mother of three daughters. They divorced seven years later. However, according to TMZ, it looked as if Harrison still viewed the daughters as his own; when explaining that the divorce was a “mutual decision,” Harrison also noted that in his third marriage, he “got three great daughters out of it.” As recently as December 2023, Harrison still appeared to be spending time with them, posting photos of them with his other children while celebrating the holidays.

Rick Harrison’s Marriage to His Third Wife, Deanna Burditt, and Their Daughters

In 2021, Harrison married his current wife, Amanda Palmer.

Rick Harrison’s Current Marriage to Amanda Palmer

The complicated family life of Rick Harrison, the star of “Pawn Stars,” has been a subject of curiosity for many fans. From his three marriages to his relationships with his children from different wives, the reality TV personality has had his fair share of ups and downs. As “Pawn Stars” continues to enthrall audiences, it’s clear that Harrison’s personal life off-camera is just as intriguing. Whether it’s his experiences as a father or his journey through marriage, Rick Harrison’s family story is one that captures the attention of many.