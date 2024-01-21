Attention British Tourists: Don’t Risk £275 Fines for Selfies at This Idyllic Holiday Destination!

Are You a Selfie Addict? This Holiday Hotspot Might Fine You!

Snapping quick selfies along a scenic coastal pathway is a common practice for many tourists, but beware! Doing so in certain holiday hotspots could lead to a hefty fine. Just imagine being slapped with a massive fine for taking a selfie, all to capture the perfect moment.

Selfie Ban in Paradise: Amalfi Coast in Italy

Local authorities in Italy have imposed a new set of rules to prevent human traffic jams in highly touristic areas, such as Positano in the Amalfi Coast. One major rule – to avoid obstruction of traffic for a photo op, tourists stopping to take a selfie might face a jaw-dropping fine of 275 euros (£236). This is especially true during the peak holiday season, as the popularity of the Amalfi coast continues to soar following the release of Sophia Loren’s 1955 movie – Scandal in Sorrento.

Sorrento: Part of the “Amalfi Coast” or Not?

While many consider Sorrento as part of the “Amalfi Coast”, it is essential to note that these are two distinct locations about an hour and a half away from each other by ferry. The romantic comedy film, set in the beautiful Bay of Naples, helped elevate the appeal of the Amalfi coast as a top holiday destination. But the selfie ban is not the only issue plaguing tourists in the area.

Red Zones and Traffic Limitations: The Case of Portofino

The Italian fishing village of Portofino has also introduced a limit on human traffic jams through the creation of red zones. These red zones, particularly around the town centre, have time restrictions from 10.30am to 6pm, aiming to control congestion during peak hours. The restrictions aim to maintain enough open areas for tourists, and of course, a chance for that perfect golden hour photo opportunity.

More Fines and Bizarre Restrictions for Tourists

Unfortunately, it’s not just the selfie ban that make headlines. In Greece, wearing high heels in some popular tourist spots is forbidden, and violating this could result in a staggering £700 fine. Clearly, there’s a growing trend among tourist destinations to regulate and limit certain behaviours to protect the areas from damage and overrun.