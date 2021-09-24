Nicole Scherzinger looks sensational as she shows off trim waist in tiny sequin minidress

NICOLE Scherzinger looked sensational as she revealed her trim figure in a tiny sequin minidress.

The sparkly minidress was worn by the 43-year old star for The Masked Singer’s premiere.

2 Nicole Scherzinger wowed in a sequin dress on the red carpet last night

2 The Pussycat Dolls singer, 43, thrilled fans with her stunning look

Nicole declared she was “shining bright like a diamond” in the caption of a video of her strutting along the red carpet.

She added: “Mood, because it’s @maskedsingerfox PREMIERE DAY baby!”

One fan gushed over the clip: “Brb, picking our jaws off the floor.”

Another admirer typed: “Queeeennn omg you are on fire.”

Nicole has returned to work on the US version of talent show – but is currently being sued by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin for allegedly holding up a comeback tour with her cash demands.

Antin, 60, claims the star “refuses to participate” unless she gets a major share in funds and creative control in the relaunch.

She claims she was offered 49 per cent, but is now seeking 75 percent in a LA court case.

Antin, who was the founder of the Dolls in 2000, accepted that Nicole promoted the tour prior to it being canceled due to Covid-19.

As the new dates can’t be confirmed due to the legal row, touring firm Live Nation is said to be demanding the return of its £430,000 used to fund the original dates.

Fans of the band are now uncertain if they will ever be seen on stage again.

The biggest name in the girl band is Scherzinger. She is currently dating Thom Evans (ex-scotland international rugby player).

Dancing With the Stars appearances and her judging roles in the X Factor and the Masked Singer have added to her celebrity.

In a 2012 documentary, she said many fans would not know that she sang “95 per cent” of vocals on the albums.

Ashley Roberts, a fellow doll, was also present that year and said Scherzinger was the only one who could speak.

She said: “We were told to be quiet … why do you think the band broke up.”