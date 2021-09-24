Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Top Trump White House Officials

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed four of President Donald J. Trump’s closest allies, ramping up its scrutiny of what the former president was doing during the deadly riot.

The committee issued subpoenas for information from Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff; Daniel Scavino Jr., a former deputy chief of staff; Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former adviser; and Kash Patel, a former Pentagon chief of staff.

The committee demands that the four men give over the documents by October 7th and then submit depositions the week following.

In letters transmitting the subpoenas, the committee said it was seeking information about Mr. Trump’s actions in the run-up to and during the riot.