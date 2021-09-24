Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Top Trump White House Officials

The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed four of President Donald J. Trump’s closest allies, ramping up its scrutiny of what the former president was doing during the deadly riot.
The committee issued subpoenas for information from Mark Meadows, a former White House chief of staff; Daniel Scavino Jr., a former deputy chief of staff; Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former adviser; and Kash Patel, a former Pentagon chief of staff.
The committee demands that the four men give over the documents by October 7th and then submit depositions the week following.
In letters transmitting the subpoenas, the committee said it was seeking information about Mr. Trump’s actions in the run-up to and during the riot.
The committee said that Mr. Bannon was at a Willard Hotel meeting the day before violence. There, plans were made to reverse the election results the next day. He was quoted as saying, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.”
Mr. Meadows was involved in the planning of efforts to subvert the results of the election, the committee asserted.
According to the committee, Mr. Scavino was connected with Mr. Trump as well as others who planned the violence that occurred Jan. 6. Mr. Patel was reported to have been in constant contact with Mr. Meadows during the attack.
The subpoenas come as the committee has demanded detailed records about Mr. Trump’s every movement and meeting on the day of the assault, in a series of requests to federal agencies that suggested it was focusing on any involvement the former president may have had in the attack’s planning or execution.