Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ 2021 schedule revealed

It’s never too early to get into the Christmas spirit, and Hallmark is ushering in the Yuletide season starting in October. Crown Media Family Networks is celebrating “12 years of Christmas with the biggest and brightest holiday season yet.” The 24/7 holiday programming officially begins Friday, Oct. 22 with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas” programming events.

This year’s lineup features 41 new, original movies, including onscreen reunions of cast members from Fuller House, The Wonder Years and Back to the Future. New films will premiere every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Hallmark Channel and every Saturday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Since there’s no place like home for the holidays, open a festive bottle of Hallmark Channel Wines—“Jingle” and “Joy”—and cuddle up on the couch with one of these new films…

Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas” 2021 schedule:

Friday, Oct. 22

You, Me & The Christmas Trees (Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 23

Boyfriends of Christmas Past (Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET)

(Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET) Christmas In My Heart (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 24

The Santa Stakeout (Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 29

Christmas in Harmony (Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 30

Coyote Creek Christmas (Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET)

(Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET) The Christmas Promise (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 31

Christmas Sail (Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Nov. 5

Open by Christmas (Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Nov. 6

Next Stop, Christmas (Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET)

(Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET) Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 7

A Christmas Treasure (Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m. ET)

Hallmark Channel Movie Premiere Dates to be Announced:

Christmas at Castle Hart

The Christmas Contest (wt)

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (wt)

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Hallmark Movie & Mysteries Movie Premiere Dates to be Announced:

Every Time a Bell Rings

The Christmas Bond

Additional scheduling news to come!

