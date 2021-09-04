Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots Love Story Is Heartwarming And Heartbreaking!

When the house was completed, it was planned that we would be eating tomato and mozzarella with baby Elvis singing nearby.

Instead, Nick entered the hospital and Amanda stayed with Elvis in Zach Braff’s Guest House, where they had been staying during the renovation. Eventually, her brother and sister joined them.

“She’s a motivational trainer, so she’s gone into full-on bad-ass crisis dealing mode,” Zach marveled to The Hollywood Reporter about Amanda at the end of April 2020. “If you look at her Instagram, she tells stories about him and she motivates other people—she’s literally trying to motivate other people.”

It was “a nonstop stream of people” Visit the Scrubs Star said. “And [Nick] was in Rock of Ages, the show that they were doing out here, and his Rock of Ages cast literally takes turns taking the baby on stroller walks.”

On May 8, she shared the last photo of their family of three that was taken before he was hospitalized on March 30 and then intubated on April 1. He was in a coma and had suffered a litany of problems, including two small strokes and circulation trouble that resulted in his right leg being amputated.

“I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer every day because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up,” She wrote. “His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible.”