Oscar De La Hoya In Hospital After a COVID-19 Diagnosis!

By Amy Comfi
In
Oscar De La Hoya is A breakthrough case of COVID-19 that was discovered and hospitalized. His comeback fight scheduled for next Saturday was put on hold. The fighter left a message for fans via his hospital bed. Add the virus “really, really kicked my ass” While displaying a defeated expression on his face.

“I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe,” The legendary boxer added a second tweet. “What are the chances of me getting COVID?”He expressed his frustration, looking visibly tired. “I’ve been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my ass.”

De La Hoya was to face former UFC champ Vitor Bellfort in the ring on September 11th at the Staples Center, Los Angeles. De La Hoya would be fighting for the first time since 2008.

Evander Holyfield, a former boxing champ, will replace De La Hoya. However, the fight will take place in Hollywood now that the California State Athletic Commission has refused to sanction it.

“Heavyweight fights are always the most exciting clashes, and this is a heavyweight fight between two true warriors,” Ryan Kavanaugh is the Triller head. “We really wish Oscar a speedy recovery, he’s a champion and a warrior; we know he’ll fight this and win. We look forward to seeing him in the ring on the anniversary of Fight Club’s launch.”

On Sept. 11, Holyfield and Belfort, both 44 years old, will be fighting on Triller. According to ESPN, he was originally scheduled to fight Kevin McBride at an older Fight Club event. However, McBride’s medical issues forced the fight to be scrapped.

Fight journalist Dan Rafael did notice that Holyfield has not signed official terms for the fight.

