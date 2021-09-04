Oscar De La Hoya In Hospital After a COVID-19 Diagnosis!

Oscar De La Hoya is A breakthrough case of COVID-19 that was discovered and hospitalized. His comeback fight scheduled for next Saturday was put on hold. The fighter left a message for fans via his hospital bed. Add the virus “really, really kicked my ass” While displaying a defeated expression on his face.

“I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe,” The legendary boxer added a second tweet. “What are the chances of me getting COVID?”He expressed his frustration, looking visibly tired. “I’ve been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my ass.”

I wanted to let you know that I contracted Covid despite having been fully vaccinated. This means that I will not be able fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

De La Hoya was to face former UFC champ Vitor Bellfort in the ring on September 11th at the Staples Center, Los Angeles. De La Hoya would be fighting for the first time since 2008.

Evander Holyfield, a former boxing champ, will replace De La Hoya. However, the fight will take place in Hollywood now that the California State Athletic Commission has refused to sanction it.

“Heavyweight fights are always the most exciting clashes, and this is a heavyweight fight between two true warriors,” Ryan Kavanaugh is the Triller head. “We really wish Oscar a speedy recovery, he’s a champion and a warrior; we know he’ll fight this and win. We look forward to seeing him in the ring on the anniversary of Fight Club’s launch.”

Evander Holyfield has been called in to help Vitor Belfort, Oscar De La Hoya being out. If the California commission won’t approve the #HolyfieldBelfortThe entire card could be moved to another state if you fight. (via (*(@MikeCoppinger) pic.twitter.com/7spbhUt5UD— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 3, 2021Fight Club’s debut saw the return of Mike Tyson against Roy Jones Jr. in the ring, and Jake Paul taking on Nate Robinson undercard. Kavanaugh also stated that Triller is looking for an opponent for De La Hoya’s Thanksgiving match. All of the undercards that were originally scheduled for Los Angeles will now be held in Florida. The undercard features David Haye, a UK fighter, taking part in an exhibition bout with Joe Fournier.

On Sept. 11, Holyfield and Belfort, both 44 years old, will be fighting on Triller. According to ESPN, he was originally scheduled to fight Kevin McBride at an older Fight Club event. However, McBride’s medical issues forced the fight to be scrapped.

Fight journalist Dan Rafael did notice that Holyfield has not signed official terms for the fight.