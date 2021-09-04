Game Of Thrones Jaime Lannister And Cersei Lannister Controversy!

The relationship between Jaime and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) has been controversial from the start. Their incestuous affair nearly kills Bran Sternk (Isaac Hempstead Wright). It also puts Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), on the throne despite him being of the wrong parentage.

It is Jaime’s toxic love for his sister that makes him do something horrible — aside from pushing Bran off the tower. In season 4 Episode “The Breaker of Chains,” Jaime discovers Cersei among the sept, grieving for Joffrey’s death. Jaime tries being intimate to comfort her but she rejects him. Jaime doesn’t like this, and Cersei resists his attempts to be intimate with her. He then assaults her next to their son’s corpse.

This scene is very uncomfortable, especially since Cersei can be heard repeatedly repeating his words. “stop.” The act shows that Jaime feels entitled to Cersei and has no respect for her grief, and this attitude tarnishes his budding redemption arc.

The story plays it differently. Jaime isn’t present at Joffrey’s wedding or his death and it marks the first time that he has seen Cersei in a while since their separation. Cersei is initially uncomfortable but she eventually embraces Jaime. George R. R. Martin has previously stated that Cersei’s emotions can trigger a passionate relationship between her brother and her. Jaime should be at King’s Landing by a good time. “they changed the context of that scene,” Martin explained as quoted by The Daily Beast.