Sequel to be released in June 2023, according to reports

The movie is proving to be a success, and new rumours suggest that Ponniyin Selvan 2 could be released by June 2023.

Indian cinema is thriving and fans are flocking to local cinemas to see Ponniyin Selvan.

Although the original plan was to make one big movie, complications from the coronavirus epidemic forced the decision to break it up into two films.

Whilst a specific release date for the sequel has not yet been confirmed by the filmmakers, there are multiple reports claiming that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release by June 2023 – here’s everything that you need to know.

Ponniyin Sevan 2 is rumoured to be released by June 2023

Ponniyin Selvan 2’s release date is not yet known. However, numerous reports indicate that it could be released between April and June 2023.

The Times of India ReportsIn mid-December, Mani Ratnam, director of the sequel, held a press conference in Chennai. “will be released within the next 9 months.”

Ponniyin Selvan was first performed in domestic theatres September 30,ThThis means that the sequel will be released by June 2023.

Interestingly, 123TeluguReports that “the early plan is to release the film in April, 2023”However, this does not necessarily mean that the source has been identified. Filmibeat are also reporting an April 2023 premiere window – although they also note that this is at the potential earliest.

Ponniyin Selvan will premiere in Summer 2023, or at the very latest the end of June 2023.

Producers impress fellow filmmakers

SS Rajamouli, a fellow filmmaker, was impressed by the fact that Pinniyin Sevan was able film complete theatrical films in just 150 days.

Recent interview with the Indian ExpressJayam Ravi, the lead actor, revealed to SS Rajamouli that he was the one who told him about the rapid production cycle.

“I told Rajamouli sir that we have finished two parts of Ponniyin Selvan in 150 days. So, Rajamouli sir got up from his chair and said Ravi don’t say this and scare me, please. It took five years for me to shoot both films (Baahubali). That’s the respect he has for Mani sir. He later sat down and asked, ‘How do you work?’ He is learning from the master.” – Jayan Ravi, via Indian Express.

The actor would then be asked to share his/her experience as a producer. “Subhashakran asked me if it would be like Baahubali. I said no it won’t be. He later asked if it would be like Padmaavat. I said no. Then he asked how else will it be. I said I am planning to make like what Amarar Kalki had written.”

Box office earnings reveal early trend

Fans and critics have been impressed with the early box-office earnings of Pinniyin Salvan.

According to film InsiderManobala Vijialan, the film earned Rs 78.29 Crore its opening day. It is noteworthy how this is the case. “biggest Kollywood opening of 2022 at the WW Box Office.”

The Hindustan Times has now confirmed this assertion, claiming that the film could earn more than Rs 200 Crore.

“Early estimates suggest the film made around ₹20 crore nett in Tamil Nadu, while the Hindi version netted around ₹2 crore. It has made an additional ₹16-18 crore in the rest of the country from its Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions, for a total pan-India first day nett collection of ₹40 crore. The gross collection figure for the film pan-India is ₹47 crore.” – The Hindustan Times.

