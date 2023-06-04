What is an old snowman called? You will laugh at this dad joke

The internet is flooded with dad jokes this month. What is an old snowman called? The hilarious conclusion is right below.

Gags like ‘what do you call a sleeping bull?’ and ‘what do you call a Frenchman wearing sandals?’ are amusing everyone on social media.

There’s something about dad jokes, with their cheesy puns and overly simplistic humour, that never fails to make you laugh.

This one has taken over Twitter and will have you in stitches…

What is the name of an old snowman called?

The answer is…

It’s so old that it’s melted! This is hilarious.

A puddle is another great answer!

Here’s another one you’ll like

If you loved that one, here’s another funny snowman dad joke.

What do you call a snowman’s dog?

The punchline is…

Hilarious.

Funny winter father jokes

These ones will make you chuckle too…

