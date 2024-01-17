Newly Added 2024: 5 Top-Rated Netflix Titles for Subscribers to Binge

“Why Netflix Has More Than Just Movies and Shows – The Hidden Gaming Library!”

Netflix’s Secret Gaming Library Uncovered

Netflix may be best known for its TV shows and movies, but did you know that it also has a hidden gaming library? Well, it does, and only a fraction of its subscribers – less than 1% – have actually made use of this hidden perk.

With almost 100 mobile games available, it’s a treat for every Netflix subscriber. Here are the top five games coming to Netflix in 2024 that are getting the gaming community excited.

Hades

Hades, released in 2018, received rave reviews and won numerous accolades, earning an impressive 93-rating. The game’s storyline revolves around Zagreus, the son of Hades, and his adventures through the underworld to reunite with his mother. Equipped with upgrades each time you restart, it is a challenging yet rewarding game.

Sonic Mania Plus

Sonic Mania Plus managed to captivate both classic and new fans, with fresh and remixed levels and new characters, earning an 87 rating on release.

Katana Zero

With an impressive 83 rating, Katana Zero offers players a stylish action platformer with complex level design and movement options, perfect for those who love a gaming challenge.

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Sequel to the 2022 hit The Case of the Golden Idol, this point-and-click murder mystery is set in the 1970s and provides 15 cases for players to solve.

Monument Valley

Boasting an impressive 89 rating, Monument Valley is a puzzle platformer, offering players an opportunity to manipulate the environment as they progress through the game.

So, the next time you’re on Netflix, take a break from binging on your favorite show or movie and explore the gaming library.

