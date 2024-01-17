Eva Mendes Takes Down Stereotypes: Why Ryan Gosling Is So Much More Than Just a Ken Doll

Eva Mendes Can’t Get Enough of Ryan Gosling’s Viral Reaction: “I LOVE HIM!!!”

Eva Mendes Shares Sweet Shoutout to Ryan Gosling’s Viral Reaction

It seems like everyone can’t get enough of Ryan Gosling’s stunned expression to “I’m Just Ken,” the power ballad he sings in Barbie, which won Best Original Song at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. His longtime love, Eva Mendes, recently weighed in with a gif of his star’s iconic reaction, captioning the Jan. 15 post with “I LOVE HIM!!!!”

Hannah Waddingham and Mark Ronson Show Love for Ryan Gosling

But Eva wasn’t the only one who showed Ryan some love after the win. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham gushed about the moment, commenting “So brilliant!” on social media.

During the Jan. 14 award show, music producer Mark Ronson—who wrote the track alongside Andrew Wyatt—highlighted the actor’s talent and charm. “Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” he said during his acceptance speech. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

Eva Mendes’ Undying Support for Ryan Gosling

Despite Eva previously telling fans she wouldn’t be joining Ryan for red carpet events as they keep their personal life out of the spotlight, she has made it clear she’s his No. 1 fan on social media.